The soaring temperatures that have roasted the Albemarle in recent days can put the health of vulnerable people at risk and also cause energy bills to spike.
With both of these in mind, a program offered through the Area Program on Aging of the Albemarle Commission provides fans to help meet the cooling needs of older adults in the region.
Laura Alvarico, director of the Area Program on Aging, said funding for Project Fan/Heat Relief comes from Dominion North Carolina Power.
"All of our funding goes directly to fans," Alvarico said.
The Area Program on Aging buys fans and distributes them through its partners in the 10 counties of northeastern North Carolina that the program serves.
"Since 1990, Dominion Energy has supported the Division of Aging and Adult Services program for seniors, Project Fan/Heat Relief," the company's energy assistance brochure states. "We donate funds to help provide fans in our service area in the northeastern portion of North Carolina."
Alvarico said this year Project Fan/Heat Relief has distributed 143 fans across the region.
In addition to the fan project, Dominion North Carolina Power offers payment arrangements and encourages customers to contact the company as soon as possible if there are concerns about being able to pay the bill.
"If you or someone you know becomes delinquent in paying the electric bill, please call us right away," the company states in its North Carolina Energy Assistance brochure. "Calling early may provide more options to help prevent the service from being turned off. You may be eligible for payment arrangements."
Dominion NC Power offers the following billing options:
• Short-Term Payment Extension: Provides more time to pay your electric bill.
• Long-Term Payment Plan: Divides your past due balance into equal amounts to be paid with your current bill for a set number of months.
• Third Party Notification: Allows you to designate a relative, friend or other trusted party to be notified before service is cut off for non-payment.
You may contact someone about energy assistance by calling NC 2-1-1. If you dial 2-1-1 or go online to nc211.org you will be connected to resources that may be available to assist you with paying your energy bill. The service is operated by United Way in North Carolina.
If you are interested in finding the program contact for your county you may call the Area Program on Aging office at (252) 404-7088.