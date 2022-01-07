With the omicron variant sidelining emergency responders, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services is getting some much needed help from the middle of the country.
The state of North Carolina recently awarded Pasquotank-Camden EMS a federal Ambulance Strike Team to help deal with staffing shortages. EMS currently has six vacancies among its 60 person staff.
The two-person ambulance team is from Stoddard, Missouri, and they arrived Wednesday.
The ambulance worked its first 12-hour shift out of Station 12 on Sawyers Creek Road in Camden on Thursday. It will be stationed in Camden for at least 14 days and no more than 30 days.
The program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Pasquotank-Camden EMS is one of 25 agencies in the state awarded a strike team.
“It comes to the county at no cost for personnel, fuel and room and board,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
Pasquotank-Camden EMS Director Jerry Newell said the state sent out a questionniare to all EMS agencies asking about staffing shortages.
“We filled that out and in about 48 hours they had the ambulance on the way,” Newell said. “We all have shortages and we are thankful to get one ambulance. We have about a 10-percent staffing shortage.”