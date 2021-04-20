Helping revive overdose victims
Jerry Newell (left), director of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, demonstrates proper hand placement for providing CPR to a person, while trainee Charlene Powell follows his instructions. The CPR training was part of a community Narcan and naloxone training event at American Legion Post 223, Thursday evening. Participants also received two free doses of the medicine known for its fast treatment of victims who have suffered an overdose of opioid-based drugs, such as heroin. The training was organized by Powell, a local licensed substance abuse treatment counselor, and led by Newell.