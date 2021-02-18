Here Comes the Sun

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In southeast
Virginia, Chesapeake, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Suffolk, and
Virginia Beach.
* Through this evening
* Low pressure lingering off the coast will continue to bring
rounds of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall through this
afternoon. Up to one inch of additional rainfall is expected by
this evening, with locally higher amounts possible. Given the
already wet ground, this additional rainfall could result in
multiple instances of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&