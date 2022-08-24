The banner for both Down East Preservation and The Herringbone hang at the entrance to the former Conger Building on Aug. 15. Work is underway to prepare the restaurant for its grand opening on Nov. 19.
EDENTON — The wait is nearly over: The Herringbone restaurant on Edenton’s waterfront plans to open on Nov. 19.
Lead contractor Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation said the buildout stage of the project is underway, and construction should soon be wrapping up.
Tyler and his partner, Burton Swain, previously joined with Joe and Stephanie Wach of Outeast Properties to transform the former Conger Building into a restaurant.
The preservation work will turn the building into a living history museum of sorts, with plenty of the building’s materials obtained locally.
“We have a lot of locally sourced items that will be featured,” Tyler said. “We rode up to Gatesville and got driftwood from a collector to be used for lighting fixtures. We’re using locally sourced woods for hostess stands, things like that.”
He also noted that a live edge table at the restaurant’s entrance will be made from locally felled sweet gum, which is not a typical wood for furniture. A 1940s-era herring boat is suspended from the ceiling and the front doors were crafted by the Down East Wood Shop.
The restaurant’s bar, which could be the largest in northeast North Carolina, will feature tobacco leaves under a laminated counter, a tribute to the state’s agricultural heritage. Much of the interior design work is being coordinated by Briley Rascoe of Down East.
Joe Wach, The Herringbone’s owner, said Michael Bonander will serve as the restaurant’s general manager. Bonander, who has 20 years of restaurant experience, moved to Edenton with his family from Chicago on Aug. 1. He is currently working to hire staff and get everything ready for the restaurant’s opening.
“We hope to have staff in place by the first of October,” Wach said. “Final move-in and training of staff is expected during the first two weeks of October. Soft-open events, such as an event for the trades that worked on the project and practice runs with friends and family, are expected to take place in the second half of October.”
A soft opening to the public may come soon after, with the grand opening following a few weeks later on Nov. 19. The Red Clay Strays, a band from Mobile, Alabama, are scheduled to perform at the grand opening.
The restaurant recently won a $25,000 building reuse grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce to assist with renovation efforts. Both Wach and Destination Downtown Edenton Director Morgan Potts worked on the grant application.