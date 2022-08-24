Herringbone

The banner for both Down East Preservation and The Herringbone hang at the entrance to the former Conger Building on Aug. 15. Work is underway to prepare the restaurant for its grand opening on Nov. 19.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — The wait is nearly over: The Herringbone restaurant on Edenton’s waterfront plans to open on Nov. 19.

Lead contractor Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation said the buildout stage of the project is underway, and construction should soon be wrapping up.