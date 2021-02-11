HERTFORD — For the fourth year in a row, the town of Hertford has missed the deadline for submitting a required report on its audited finances to the state Local Government Commission.
Hertford’s deadline to submit the audit report for the town’s finances for fiscal year 2019-20 was Jan. 31. The LGC has not yet received the report, a spokesman said.
Hertford officials did not comment on why the report, prepared by Jeff Best, a certified public accountant in Belhaven, wasn’t submitted by the deadline.
Audit reports prepared for counties and municipalities typically are due to the LGC by Oct. 31. The reports cover a town or county’s fiscal activities between July 1 of the previous year and June 30 of that year.
Because of expected limits on staff and auditors’ time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the N.C. Treasurer’s Office extended to Jan. 31 the deadline for submitting audit reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Dan Way, a spokesman for the Treasurer’s Office, said the annual audit reports provide essential information about a town or county’s financial condition to its officers, elected officials, creditors and grantors, and citizens.
While there are no statutory penalties for filing a late audit report, Way said a town could face questions from the LGC about missing the deadline were it to seek approval to take on more debt. In North Carolina, counties and municipalities are required to seek the LGC’s approval for any new borrowing for large purchases.
Additionally, Way said, the LGC can require a local government to contract with an outside entity to ensure the duties of its finance officer are being performed. That only happens, Way said, if the government has received a letter from the LGC noting it’s not complying with the Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act, which includes the annual audit requirement.
Hertford’s audit report for 2019-20 wasn’t the first not submitted on time to the LGC.
In 2020, the town’s audit report for 2018-19 was sent in January, three months after the Oct. 31, 2019, due date and seven months after the fiscal year ended.
According to town officials, Best said a key accountant resigned from his firm at the time Hertford’s audit was scheduled. Town officials also cited Hurricane Dorian, a town software system crash, and software upgrades for completion of the 2018-19 audit being delayed.