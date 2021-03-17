HERTFORD — By a split 3-2 vote, Hertford Town Council approved a resolution last week to have the town study consolidating the Hertford Police Department with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
Voting for the consolidation study at council’s March 9 meeting were Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilor Jerry Mimlitsch. Voting against the study were Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman.
According to the resolution, the consolidation study is needed because the town is struggling to find enough revenue to pay its expenses. Supporters of the resolution say the study is one way of determining if the town can reduce its expenses.
Under the resolution, Brown and Hodges are authorized to meet with Perquimans County officials to discuss consolidating law enforcement services. Should any consolidation plan go forward, Hertford officials are hoping it would take effect on July 1.
Both Jackson and Norman were highly critical of the study at the March 9 meeting. Norman appeared to get so angry with the discussion that he walked away from the council dais and cast his vote against the study from the gallery.
“I’m done conversating — you all ain’t worth talking to,” Norman said.
Jackson called Hodges a terrorist and a crook “who doesn’t give a damn about Hertford.” Norman and Jackson also attacked what they claimed was a lack of transparency from council’s leadership.
Hodges countered that Hertford is losing money, and needs to do something to reduce expenses. Otherwise, Town Council will be forced to approve a property tax increase.
Both Hodges and Jackson said they would be willing to forego their council salaries to save the town money. Hodges reiterated that he’s open to cutting and exploring other ways to save money.
Mimlitsch said he doesn’t believe in disbanding the Hertford Police Department. However, he said there needs to be more open communication between town and Perquimans County officials, particularly with Hertford needing financial help. Mimlitsch said with the study, town and county officials are just going to talk things out to “see where things are going.”
Several towns in North Carolina have consolidated their police department with their county sheriff’s office in recent years. Counties where consolidation of law enforcement agencies has occurred include Davie, Cabarrus, Graham, Union, Carteret and Stanley.
Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown asked council for more time to submit a proposed police budget for 2020-21, saying he’d like to find cuts that could save jobs. He said he also didn’t want the Hertford Police Department’s proposed budget to compare unfavorably with something the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department might propose.
“It’s not fair or justifiable for me to present a budget that we could then use to contrast with whatever the sheriff’s department is going to offer,” Brown said. “Essentially, I think you are setting the police department up for failure. If I come in here and present a budget of $780,000 and the sheriff presents a budget of $550,000, then I think we would be at a loss. I’d appreciate extra time to go back and prepare a budget to see if there are cuts that can be made to protect staff and jobs.”
Jackson advised Brown that public safety and officer safety are important, so the Hertford Police Department should spend what’s necessary to keep officers paid and properly trained.
Brown described the police department’s budget as a “piggybank” for the town. He said the department’s highest budget during the last 10 years was in 2011-12 when it was more than $785,000. He said the lowest budget was in 2015-16 when the total was about $612,904.
Brown said the 2020-21 budget is more than $768,000. He said the budget’s largest increase came from paying the county for 911 dispatching services.
Hodges said in a later interview that the town has a lot of needs and not enough revenue to fund them all. In pursuing the law enforcement consolidation study, the town is “trying to live within our means and still try to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Hodges also said it was “premature” to say the town is looking to contract with the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement services in Hertford.
“Contracting is an option, but we haven’t had an opportunity to discuss this with the county yet,” he said. “There’s no single solution.... There are different options” the town would look at.
If the town decides it’s cost effective to consolidate its police department with the sheriff’s office, and the county agrees to the consolidation, it’s still Hertford’s goal to have it take effect on July 1, Hodges said. That’s when both the county’s and town’s fiscal years begin.
“If there’s going to be a change, it’s cleaner to do it then,” he said.