Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.