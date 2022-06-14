HERTFORD — The town of Hertford received its fiscal year 2020-21 audit Monday — some six months after it was due.
The audit found no problems with the town’s financial statements, so auditor Kari Dunlap of Hickory-based Martin Starnes and Associates was able to issue a clean, “unmodified” opinion regarding the town’s financial records.
But because the audit report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, was due within six months of the fiscal year’s end, the report does include a “finding” that the report is late.
This year’s audit report was not as late as the report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, however. That report for 2019-20 was not presented to Hertford Town Council until September 2021.
Town staff explained this week that a number of factors contributed to the delays in getting the fiscal year 2020-21 audit completed.
One complication was the special audit report from the State Auditor’s Office about the town that was released last year. Hertford staff were preoccupied for a significant period of time working with the state auditor’s staff responding to the report’s findings.
The special report detailed $11,671 in questionable travel and other expenses incurred by the town’s former mayor pro tem. It also said that the former mayor pro tem — then Councilor Quentin Jackson — “improperly used” a town credit card to make 81 questionable purchases totaling $6,113 and took 13 trips that cost the town $4,845 without obtaining required pre-approvals from other town officials. Five of the trips were out of state.
The report also claimed that Jackson’s violations of the town’s travel policy cost the town $4,845 and that he “potentially misused” a town vehicle that cost Hertford another $1,721. It further said he received an educational tuition reimbursement benefit reserved for town employees that cost the town $1,000.
The departure of Hertford’s finance officer was another factor contributing to the audit report’s delayed completion. After the finance officer left, some records needed for the audit were not kept up to date.
Since then town staff have played catch-up in order to get records in order and provide to the auditor everything needed to complete the report.
Dunlap’s presentation to Hertford Town Council Monday night was optimistic and affirming in tone. She said she found a “very cooperative staff” in Hertford and has been able to develop with town staff a corrective action plan that should enable the audit report for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, to be free from any findings.
“We have been working on the corrective action plan,” Dunlap said. “We do feel very confident that these (concerns) are being addressed going forward.”
The audit report shows a positive trend in the town’s fund balances. The general fund’s fund balance grew by $243,122 to $1,307,253, Dunlap reported.
The available fund balance in the general fund at June 30, 2021, was $932,549, which is 45 percent of the town’s annual general fund spending.
The unrestricted fund balance in the water and sewer fund grew from $633,518 to $840,663.