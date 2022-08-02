HERTFORD — The town of Hertford has been awarded $14.9 million in infrastructure grants for water and wastewater projects from the program that administers American Rescue Plan Act funding for the state, the town said Tuesday.
According to the release, the town netted more than $9 million for a waterline replacement project from the State Fiscal Recovery Program, another $3.67 million for wastewater collection improvements, and $2.1 million for water treatment system improvements. The town partnered with Withers Ravenel Engineering to apply for the funds.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole noted that the maximum award allowed under the program was $15 million.
“So we are especially pleased that we were able to demonstrate our needs in such a convincing manner that we could receive the maximum amount,” she said.
Cole said the grant funding will allow Hertford to address “numerous problems of aged, inadequate and outdated equipment.” She noted the grants are for “rehabilitation and replacement” but do not address increased capacity.
“The water treatment plant is 12 years old and is sorely in need of electrical upgrades,” she said. “We have almost 20 miles of sewer lines that are vitrified clay pipes that create the sinkholes and flooding in our streets. Waterlines that carry our drinking water will be replaced with acceptable materials and reduce leakage.”
Mayor Earnell Brown described the funding from the SFRP as “another giant step toward Hertford realizing its fullest potential.”
“The interim town manager and Town Council have been working diligently to obtain funds needed to prioritize, repair and upgrade our infrastructure,” Brown said. “As a result, the state has awarded Hertford $14.9 million in ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds to meet this need. This is a major step toward accomplishing our strategic goals, improving the quality of life for all residents.”
Cole said while the town is “extremely grateful” for the funding that “will put a huge dent” in Hertford’s infrastructure problems, the town’s leadership also “realizes that it must put a plan in place for maintenance so that in 10 or 20 years the town does not find itself in this same situation.”
Hertford wasn’t the only local government in the area to be awarded money to improve its water and wastewater infrastructure. Edenton was awarded a total of $4.85 million to construct two new water wells and conduct an asset inventory and assessments on its water system.
Chowan County also received $400,000 to pay for a study grant for a potential reverse-osmosis water treatment plant.
Pasquotank County also will receive $150,000 for a Weeksville water meter system inventory and asset assessment.
According to a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, 385 water and wastewater projects across the state, including 140 construction projects, will receive a record $789.4 million in funding through the SFRP.
“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses,” Cooper said in the release. “The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”
The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved the funding awards during its July 14 meeting, the release states. Funding for the awards came from Viable Utility Reserve and the Drinking Water and Wastewater state reserve funds, both of which are funded by American Rescue Plan Act, and the state’s Drinking Water and Clean Water revolving funds.
According to the release, projects funded by the Viable Utility Reserve fund are conditional upon approval by the Local Government Commission.