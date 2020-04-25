The lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region climbed to 132 on Saturday, as both Hertford and Bertie counties reported significant increases in their number of positive tests for the disease from Friday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 8,623, an increase of 571 from Friday. The death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease, meanwhile, rose by 20 to 289. Four of those deaths have been in ARHS' service territory, including a second death reported in Bertie on Friday.
Ninety-five of North Carolina's 100 counties have now reported at least one case of COVID-19. One of the latest is Hyde, which reported its first case on Saturday.
That leaves Camden County as the only county in the eastern part of the state without a case. Four other counties bordering Tennessee also have not reported a case as yet.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website, the number of cases in Hertford jumped from 23 on Friday to 32 on Saturday. The number of cases in Bertie rose from 34 to 40.
ARHS officials said earlier in the week they were responding to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Rivers Correctional Institution, a private prison housing federal inmates, in Winton. ARHS said Friday that nine inmates and 10 staff members at the prison had tested positive for the virus. It was not clear if the additional nine cases in Hertford reported Saturday were at the prison. An ARHS spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached.
ARHS also said earlier in the week it was responding to an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Bertie. It was not clear if the six cases reported Saturday were at that facility.
Among other counties in ARHS' district, Chowan was reporting three more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of nine. Gates County reported an additional case and now has seven. No other area counties reported an increase in cases from Friday.