HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council on Tuesday appointed local attorney Janice McKenzie Cole to be the town’s interim town manager.
The appointment is effective Jan. 1. Cole will serve as the assistant town manager from Dec. 28 until she assumes full management responsibilities Jan. 1.
Cole, a former U.S. Attorney, district court judge and Perquimans County commissioners, said Wednesday that she is looking forward to the new role.
“It’s a challenge and I welcome a challenge,” she said.
Cole said she was approached by town officials and asked to consider the interim town manager position. While she was glad to accept the post, she is not interested in the permanent town manager’s job.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown was enthusiastic about Cole’s appointment.
“Judge Cole’s credentials, experience and reputation make her eminently qualified to move Hertford forward as we search for a permanent town manager,” Brown said.
One of the challenges Cole will have as interim manager will be ensuring that town government implements all processes and procedures that need to be in place. Hertford also is looking at the potential for significant growth and development and will need to have infrastructure in place to accommodate it, she said.
Cole will work with Town Manager Pam Hurdle until Hurdle’s retirement takes effect on Jan. 1. Hertford officials paid tribute to Hurdle in a press release.
“The Town Council and staff thank Manager Pam Hurdle for her more than 23 years of service to the town of Hertford,” the release states. “The town is grateful for her dedicated work and wishes her all the best in retirement.”
Hurdle, who was appointed town manager in October 2018, announced her retirement in August. She joined the Hertford town staff in 1998 as assistant to the town manager and became interim manager in May 2018 when the town’s then-manager left.
Cole’s appointment as Hertford’s interim town manager is just her latest role in public service.
Cole was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners in 2010, was elected in 2012 and served as the board’s chair from 2012 to 2016. She served as a District Court judge and left that position when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
In the U.S. Attorney role Cole oversaw the operations of an office of approximately 100 employees, 30 of whom were attorneys, with a jurisdiction that encompassed 44 counties from Wake County to the Coast.
Cole has a law degree from Fordham University School of Law and a master’s degree in public administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York.