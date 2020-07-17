HERTFORD — The town of Hertford this week became the first community in the region to approve the painting of the words “Black Lives Matter” on a town street. The town also became the first to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for municipal employees.
Both decisions came during a marathon Hertford Town Council meeting held Monday at the Community Center that lasted until 3 a.m. the following morning.
Councilors approved by 5-0 votes making June 19th a town holiday and the painting of “BLM” on King Street between Stokes Avenue and Hyde Park Street.
Council also voted 4-1 to draft a letter to Perquimans County formally requesting removal of the Confederate monument from the Perquimans Courthouse grounds. Council will likely vote on the letter’s substance at its meeting in August.
Councilors also voted 3-2 to sell the town-owned Chevy Tahoe, a vehicle councilors purchased for their travel. The vehicle had been criticized by town residents who accused Councilor Quentin Jackson of using it as his personal vehicle when he previously served as the council’s mayor pro tem.
Despite those agreements, councilors verbally sparred over other matters.
During discussion of a proposal to spend $51,000 in town funds on a master plan for waterfront development, Jackson and Councilor Frank Norman criticized the idea, saying the money should be spent on other needs. They also claimed they had been left out of the decision-making that went into the town’s application for a $145,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant awarded to help develop the plan.
Jimmy Rodgers of USDA’s Rural Development Office made a presentation on the grant at Monday’s meeting. According to the town’s application, the grant will be used to prepare a master plan for expanding and improving areas of Hertford, including the town’s northern riverfront, downtown, Church Street, and the edges of U.S. Highway 17. The grant will also be used to conduct public input sessions on the master plan.
According to the grant application, the plan is critical to the success of revitalization efforts in Hertford because community support and community benefit, including job creation, must be integrated into the overall strategy.
Council approved a budget amendment allocating $51,000 in matching funds for the project. But not before Jackson and Norman raised a number of objections.
Jackson said Town Council should be more interested in improving King Street Park instead of the waterfront.
Norman claimed that money initially pledged to King Street Park was instead being used to underwrite waterfront development planning.
Both councilmen also claimed they had been left out of the grant-writing process for the USDA grant.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, council’s mayor pro tem, responded that Jackson and Norman both had ample notice and opportunity to become engaged in the project, but chose not to do so. He defended the grant application, saying plans to develop the waterfront would be an economic boost that would pay dividends to all Hertford citizens.
Jackson also criticized Hodges for penning an editorial column recently published in The Perquimans Weekly that took issue with Jackson’s and Norman’s conduct. Hodges had written the column in response to a group calling itself U-MAD, or Uptown-Making a Difference, one of whose members, Lawrence Jackson, had authored a column critical of the town’s government.
A group critical of Jackson and Norman, Friends for the Best of Hertford, has started a petition drive asking the councilors to change their conduct, and to resign if it doesn’t. Sara Winslow presented the petition to council Monday night. She said it contained the signatures of 347 citizens.
Jackson denounced the petition and said he represents thousands of people living in Hertford who support him.