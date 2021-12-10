HERTFORD — Hertford town councilors have taken the rare step of ordering two councilors leaving the board to turn in their town-issued computers and other devices next week.
Both Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman are ordered in a resolution adopted by their three fellow councilors Thursday to turn over the town’s property by either Tuesday or Thursday.
Both men lost their bids for re-election in the town’s election last month.
Actions mandated in the resolution agreed to by Mayor Earnell Brown and councilors Ashley Hodges and Jerry Mimlitsch require:
• Jackson and Norman to return their Surface Pro, iPad, and/or MacBook Pro computers, cell phones, mobile hotspot devices, numerous peripherals and accessories, facility keys and key fobs, and any other material items provided by the town to the town manager by 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
• Jackson and Norman to return their town credit cards, town facility keys, and town facility key fobs to the town manager by 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
• The town manager to disable Jackson’s and Norman’s town email accounts, credit cards, and facility key fobs no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday.
• The town manager to reset the passwords, passcodes, secret phrases, challenge questions, and any other security mechanism for all town facilities, the town’s Verizon account, the town’s Granicus account, the Town’s Zoom account, and any other information system to which Jackson or Norman currently have or previously had during their time in office no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The resolution also mandates that the town manager not use town funds to “purchase parting gifts or other recognition items” for the two councilors.
The mayor and two other councilors’ rationale for the actions cites the value of the items, the importance of recovering the items to the security of town operations, and the need to properly equip Councilors-elect Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers.
The resolution further cites a need to protect the town’s image as it seeks federal and state grants. It also cites a report by State Auditor Beth Wood of “numerous instances of inappropriate authorization and/or use of Town funds” by the two councilors.
Jackson blasted findings in the report cited by Brown and Hodges as “lies” and characterized the auditor’s report itself as “flawed.”
Addressing comments by Hodges that cited findings in the report related to matters such as unauthorized travel at town expense, Jackson told Hodges that if he truly cared about residents’ financial well-being he would not have backed increases to town water rates.
Anderson and Brothers, who won the two open council seats in last month’s election, are scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.