HERTFORD — Janice McKenzie Cole has held a lot of important jobs in her life: U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina; District Court judge for the 1st Judicial District; chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.
On Tuesday, Cole was tapped for another important job: assistant town manager for the town of Hertford.
Hertford Town Council voted 4-0 Tuesday night to name Cole the town's assistant manager. She'll take on the role on Dec. 28 and then assume the job of interim town manager on Jan. 1 when current Manager Pam Hurdle's retirement takes effect.
Mayor Earnell Brown, who was out of town, was the only member of Hertford Town Council who didn't take part in Tuesday's special meeting.