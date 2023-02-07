Eagle 1 Ship

A Harbor Towns, Inc. official confirmed this week that its newly acquired Eagle 1 dinner-excursion vessel will not be able to dock in Hertford in its first year of operation because the town’s dockage can’t accommodate the vessel.

 Photo courtesy Harbor Towns Inc.

Nick Didow, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and a key proponent of the Harbor Towns initiative, said Monday the project’s two fast-ferry boats will be able to dock at the downtown Hertford waterfront. However, its newly purchased dinner-excursion vessel cannot.