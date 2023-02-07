A Harbor Towns, Inc. official confirmed this week that its newly acquired Eagle 1 dinner-excursion vessel will not be able to dock in Hertford in its first year of operation because the town’s dockage can’t accommodate the vessel.
Nick Didow, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and a key proponent of the Harbor Towns initiative, said Monday the project’s two fast-ferry boats will be able to dock at the downtown Hertford waterfront. However, its newly purchased dinner-excursion vessel cannot.
Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole expressed disappointment with that news in a message to The Daily Advance on Sunday.
“I was disappointed to hear that the dinner boat will not be coming to Hertford this year because our dock is not adequate,” Cole said. “After the Harbor Town Project group received $5 million from the state Legislature for this project, they told the towns that they would apply for the grants to bring our docks into compliance to receive these boats and were more likely to be successful (doing so) since they would be applying as a region.”
Cole said it was her understanding that of the five towns participating in the Harbor Towns initiative, only Elizabeth City and Edenton have the dockage required to accommodate the dinner-excursion boat when it arrives in the area in April. Hertford, Plymouth, Columbia are not ready to accommodate the boat, she said.
Didow, however, said Harbor Towns plans to operate the dinner boat for festivals and private events this year based in Edenton, Elizabeth City, Columbia and Plymouth.
“There are some short-term infrastructure improvements in the docks of each of these towns that will enable us to more easily operate there, and plans for these improvements are underway,” Didow said. “Infrastructure improvements to enable us to more appropriately use these docks will also benefit the towns as they will enable more resident and transient boat traffic to similarly use the town docks, including the major north/south pleasure boat traffic on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. We are also modifying some features on the dinner boat and the fast-ferry boats to better match the docks.”
Cole mentioned that Harbor Towns representatives mentioned at a planning meeting Friday that they are still working on getting funding to help the participating towns improved their dockage.
Responding to Harbor Towns statements about the length of time needed to obtain Coastal Area Management Act permits for docking, Cole said state transportation officials “got a CAMA permit for the installation of the S-Bridge truss at Missing Mill Park,” and have advised her that the permit only “has to be amended for further work on our riverfront.”
Cole said town of Hertford officials “are pleased to know that the fast ferry boats are being customized so that they can dock in Hertford” this summer. She said the town will be pushing the Harbor Town Project group to continue to seek funding so that Hertford and the other smaller towns “are given an equal opportunity to attract tourism.”
In the meantime, “Hertford won’t be sitting still,” Cole said, noting the town plans to pursue both public funding and private investors “to make sure we are not left behind.”
Didow said Harbor Towns is seeking “a good solution for Hertford.”
“For that reason, we are exploring several other solutions for Hertford, including possibilities like the Perquimans Marine Industrial Park off Harvey Point Road and/or perhaps the Albemarle Plantation,” Didow said. “Albemarle Plantation leadership has long been supportive of this project and has recently kindly reiterated their invitation to us to partner with them in several helpful ways including using their docks, refueling and pump out facilities, and partnering with their two full-service restaurants for catering services on the dinner boat.”
Cole said on Monday that docking at the Marine Industrial Park or Albemarle Plantation did not appear to be something that would benefit Hertford’s merchants.
“It’s the Harbor Town Project, not the Harbor Counties Project,” she said.