...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Hertford, EC receive $1.36M in state grants for downtown revitalization
The city of Elizabeth City and town of Hertford will receive more than $1.36 million in state grant funds to use revitalizing their downtown areas.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the two area governments were among the 42 that will be receiving a total of $19.76 million in grants from the second round of funding from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year.
Elizabeth City plans to use its $641,000 Rural Transformation grant on a downtown revitalization project that may include new sidewalks on Water Street and improvements to Mariners’ Wharf Park.
It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday how Hertford plans to use its $725,000 Rural Transformation grant. Interim Town Manager Janice Cole couldn't immediately be reached.
Grants from the second round of Rural Transformation funding were awarded in one of four categories: revitalizing downtown districts, resilient neighborhoods, community enhancement for economic growth and rural community capacity building. Elizabeth City and Hertford were awarded grants in the revitalizing downtown district category. Other cities and counties in region receiving funds in the category included the town of Plymouth, which will get $725,000, and Bertie County, which will get $200,000.
Elizabeth City City Council signed off on seeking almost $1 million from the grant fund in late October. At the time, city officials envisioned using the funds for what was billed as a “Water Street Transformation Project” that would include extensive new or improved sidewalks and crosswalks, new decorative lighting and new benches on Water Street from Main to Ehringhaus streets. If the budget allowed, sidewalk improvements on connecting streets such as Main, Church and Fearing streets would also be included, officials said.
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant said at the time the plan would build a connection from downtown to the public parking areas close to Ehringhaus as well as “our cultural and waterfront assets.”
“(Water Street) is walkable from Elizabeth Street to about Fearing Street,” Malenfant said. “After that, the walkability becomes a lot different. It is darker, the street is five lanes wide. There is a disconnect between the growth in our downtown area and the central business district to our actual public parking.’’
The Water Street plan also called for building a small amphitheater at Mariners’ Wharf Park and converting a storage area in the midsection of the current ECDI building adjacent to the park into a concession stand.
Malenfant said the N.C. Department of Transportation supported the city’s grant application and indicated it could partner with the city to repave Main Street to Southern Avenue. She said the partnership with DOT could add another $500,000 to $600,000 in value to the project.
Although the grant does not require a match from the city, ECDI also said it would add $25,000 to the project.
Reached Wednesday, Malenfant wasn't exactly sure which of the city's projects had been funded in the grant. But she was excited by the news.
"Six hundred and forty-one thousand dollars is an incredible grant award," she said. "It will enable us to partner with NCDOT for transformational improvements to our growing Water Street corridor."
She praised city grant writer John Hawley for putting together the application that resulted in the grant.
Staff Writer Paul Nielson's reporting contributed to this report.