HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local man in connection with last month's armed robbery of the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree Combo store in Hertford.
Reese Devon Johnson, 52, of Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested Friday and charged with committing the Dec. 27 robbery, according to Sheriff Shelby White.
The charges against Johnson include robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault by pointing a gun.
Johnson is being confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Perquimans officials said the county 911 Center received a call about 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 27 reporting an armed robbery at the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree in the 200 block of Ocean Highway South.
Deputies were advised that a man armed with a pistol had entered the store and demanded cash of the store’s two employees. The suspect took money from both the store's cash register and safe before fleeing.
Both employees were able to exit the store after the robbery and go to a neighboring business where they alerted authorities. One of the employees was evaluated by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services personnel but was transported for medical treatment.
White said his office's investigation of the robbery is ongoing.
According to an online search of N.C. Department of Public Safety records, Johnson has several prior convictions in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties, including one for felony common law robbery in July 1994.