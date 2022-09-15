Hertford man charged after brandishing BB rifle at Walmart

An Elizabeth City police officer is seen carrying what appears to be a break barrel air rifle, with the barrel in the split position, toward a police car in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, Thursday. Police said Kenneth J. Johnson, 65, of the 100 block of Seville Court, Hertford, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public after he allegedly brandished the BB gun inside the store and verbally threatened employees and customers.
A Perquimans County man is facing charges after Elizabeth City police say he walked through the Walmart Superstore Thursday making threats against employees and customers while brandishing a firearm that later turned out to be a BB gun.
Kenneth J. Johnson, 65, of the 100 block of Seville Court, Hertford, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public, a press release from city police states.
According to the release, city police and Pasquotank sheriff's deputies were notified about 4:24 p.m. that a man was walking through the Walmart with a rifle making verbal threats to employees and customers.
Officers were able to remove the firearm from the man, later identified as Johnson, without incident. An inspection of the firearm revealed it to be a BB gun, police said.
Johnson was being detained at Albemarle District Jail Thursday night in lieu of a $500 secured bond.