HERTFORD — Hertford police have arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing incident on Stokes Street Sunday.
Michael Thatch, 51, of Hertford, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, police said. Thatch is being confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
According to police, officers and Perquimans Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a reported stabbing incident in the area of Church and Dobbs streets Sunday at 7:20 p.m.
Police later determined that the stabbing occurred on Stokes Street.
Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital and initially was in critical condition. The person has since been discharged from the hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 426-5587.