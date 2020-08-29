HERTFORD — A Hertford man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly tying his dog to the back bumper of his vehicle and dragging it on a town street.
Robert Selph, 42, of Hertford, was arrested Aug. 15 after witnesses claim he dragged the dog, a pitbull mix blend, for several feet on Granby Street near the boat ramp, according to Hertford police.
Selph was was charged with felony animal cruelty, driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Selph made a first appearance in District Court on Aug. 19. His case has been moved to Nov. 18. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Sgt. John Duncan of the Hertford Police Department said the dog, named Gertie, looked bad and had lost a lot of blood immediately after the incident.
Gertie was treated at an area veterinarian’s office and is now doing fine, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said. The dog is currently in the custody of the Tri-County Animal Shelter.
Shelter Director Katelyn Robertson said Gertie’s paws were injured, but the dog is in good health and in recovery. Robertson said pending the outcome of Selph’s court case, Gertie would not be released into his custody.
If Selph is found not guilty of the animal cruelty charge, he would have to pay veterinary bills and costs associated with Gertie’s care if the dog is released into his custody.