A Hertford man has been cited for unlawful dumping of raw sewage after he allegedly was observed draining a recreational vehicle’s septic system into a ditch in Pasquotank County.
Otis Commander was also cited for littering, a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office states.
According to the release, a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the Weeksville area on Friday, April 24, when he observed an RV parked on the side of the roadway.
As the deputy approached, he observed the RV’s septic system being drained into a ditch. The matter being dumped included feces and soiled toilet tissue, the release states. The sheriff’s department estimated the amount of dumped material at 45 gallons.
Both the environmental health director with Albemarle Regional Health Services and the N.C. Division of Water Quality were notified of the illegal disposal of raw sewage, the release states.