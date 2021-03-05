HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council will consider a resolution Monday to have the town study disbanding the Hertford Police Department and contracting with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement in the town limits.
If the resolution is approved, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges will be authorized to meet with Perquimans County officials to discuss consolidating law enforcement services. Should any consolidation plan go forward, Hertford officials are hoping it would take effect on July 1.
The reason for the consolidation study is financial, according to the resolution.
The town “is struggling” to provide services like police, fire, street maintenance, water production and wastewater collection, the resolution states, noting their costs “greatly exceed” the town’s property tax revenues. That’s despite a nearly 18.1% increase in the town’s property tax rate for the current fiscal year.
The resolution goes on to note the Hertford Police Department’s budget has consumed nearly 39% of the town’s general fund revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2020, even though it includes two fewer officers than originally proposed.
Those expenses didn’t include more than $175,000 for police dispatching services the town paid to Perquimans County over the past two years, the resolution states. The town said it also anticipates “significant capital expenditures” in the future renovating its police station and upgrading police radio equipment.
At the same time, the town said its police department has experienced “significant” turnover this fiscal year, resulting in a “chronically undermanned force” that depends on the payment of “substantial overtime” to current officers and backup help from the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
The resolution states that Hertford’s ability to fund a standalone police department through property, sales and other taxes is limited. It notes the town has the highest poverty rate, smallest population, smallest business community and smallest population of any town or city in the region.
To avoid a “death spiral” requiring the town to raise taxes and utility rates each year to offset its previous year’s losses in population and tax base, the town said it “needs to achieve cost efficiencies wherever possible.”
And the town’s police department is apparently the place the town wants to look first.
“The town’s ability to adequately fund a fully independent police department is financially unsustainable without placing economically infeasible burdens on its residents,” the resolution states.
Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, said the “severity of the town’s financial situation cannot be overstated.”
“If we’re going to turn things around we cannot blindly continue doing things the way they’ve always been done and expecting different results,” he said. “More importantly, we have a growing affordability crisis that is disproportionately affecting our most vulnerable residents, and if we don’t get control of the situation, soon people will be forced to leave in droves.”
The resolution notes that because they are also Perquimans residents, Hertford residents currently pay property taxes to both the county and town. That means they “are currently paying for two separate law enforcement agencies” to cover the town’s 2,100 residents and three square miles of territory.
The resolution notes that under state law, county governments are required to provide law enforcement protection through a county sheriff’s office — but towns aren’t. While state law authorizes towns and cities to appoint a police chief and police officers it does not “explicitly require the town to maintain a police force.”
As a result, Hertford’s governing body “believes” consolidation of the town’s police department with the Sheriff, “an opportunity may exist” to lower the town’s general fund expenditures while also improving public safety by consolidating the town’s police force with the Sheriff’s Office.
The only way to determine that, the resolution continues, is through “detailed analysis and discussion” of the proposal with Perquimans County elected leaders and staff.
Brown noted that the resolution only seeks approval for a study of the consolidation proposal.
“The resolution merely seeks governing board approval to proceed with discussions with all stakeholders and data gathering, regarding the feasibility and what is required to execute the strategy,” she said.
Brown said she wants Hertford residents to know the town’s current level of law enforcement wouldn’t decrease under the proposal.
“My major hopes for with this strategy is that the level and quality of law enforcement is maintained or exceeded; that our current law officers have continued opportunity for employment; that resulting revenue is applied to the ongoing needs of the community ...; and that this will inhibit the property taxes and utility rates from increasing,” she said.
Under the resolution, town officials, including the town manager and police chief, are required to provide responses to data requests to Brown and Hodges within three business days of their requests. Brown and Hodges are also authorized to discuss the matter with the town attorney.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said he was aware of some talk in the community about the idea of his office taking over law enforcement in Hertford. However, he noted there have been no formal discussions about the proposal.
“I’m open to discussion with the county to hear whatever everybody has to say about the idea,” he said.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath said he only became aware of the proposed resolution after reading about it on The Perquimans Weekly’s website Tuesday.
“I don’t have a reaction to it because the first I read about it was in the paper,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll discuss this with commissioners to get some direction about how to proceed.”
Hodges said consolidation of government services is a growing trend across the state, as local governments try to continue to provide services amid declining revenues. He also said many state grant programs now favor consolidated services in their scoring criteria.
“I realize this idea may come as a shock to some of our residents, but desperate times necessitate outside-the-box thinking,” Hodges said. “The intent of the resolution is to be transparent with the public about the reasons for contemplating this change and dispel the rumor and innuendo that has encircled the issue over the past year.”
Several towns have consolidated their police department with the sheriff’s office in their county in recent years. Counties where consolidation has occurred include Davie, Cabarrus, Graham, Union, Carteret and Stanley.
Daily Advance Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com