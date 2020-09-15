HERTFORD — Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown has imposed a week-long curfew in the wake of three recent shooting incidents in the town, one that left a resident dead and two others that sent local men to hospitals.
Under the curfew, which started Tuesday and ends Tuesday, Sept. 22, children and young people younger than 18 must be off Hertford’s streets between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. Adults 18 and older cannot be on public streets between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
There are exceptions. Persons who must get to work or who have scheduled doctor appointments can be out after the curfew. However, town officials said visits to stores, gas stations and to pick up prescriptions should be done during non-curfew hours.
In a press release, Brown said the curfew’s purpose is to ensure safety and protect citizens.
“Hertford is experiencing an abundant number of recent shootings in our community,” she said. “During the past 72 hours, three Hertford citizens have been shot, one in Winfall and two on King Street. One individual died from his wounds, one is in stable condition and one is in critical condition. This is very serious, and we offer our condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.”
According to law enforcement officials, the first of three shootings was reported around 2:36 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Miller Street outside Hertford.
Tay’quan Coleman, 23, of Hertford, was shot in the incident, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office said. Coleman was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City where he died from his injuries.
Roughly 13 hours later, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Hertford police and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a second shooting incident in the area of King Street and Edenton Road.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot numerous times. Police did not identify the man but said he was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
According to witnesses, occupants of a tan or brown older model Buick sedan and an older model boxy silver SUV shot the man and then left the area.
“Officers are working several leads. However, we are asking anyone with information to call 252-426-5751,” Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown said.
Hertford police responded to the third shooting incident near King and Brace streets Monday around 9:30 p.m. Police said the man who was shot remains in critical condition at an area hospital. They did not identify him.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said it’s unclear at this point in the investigation if the shooting incidents are connected. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the trio of shooting probes.
In her press release, Brown characterized the incidents as “drive-by” shootings. She also referred to two other recent shooting incidents in the region.
“It is presumed that the perpetrators were not Hertford residents, however, given the death of an innocent 9-year-old girl in Edenton, and the shooting of a one-year-old in Virginia, I believe this is the correct action to take to protect Hertford’s citizens,” she said. “I am also meeting with the Hertford Police Department and the Hertford Housing Authority to develop proactive strategies to keep our citizens safe.”