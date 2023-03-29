HERTFORD — Hertford officials are considering increasing customers’ minimum base charge for electric service to cover the operational costs of the town’s electrical system.
The increases were recommended in a presentation made to Hertford Town Council Monday evening by Rick Vander Mast of ElectriCities.
Vander Mast said the town’s minimum base charge should cover electric-related costs for everything from installing, maintaining and reading meters to getting electricity from substations to customers and billing customers for service.
The minimum charge should be set to “recover all the cost if a customer uses zero kWh (kilowatt-hours) in a billing period,” he said, explaining that there are fixed costs to making electric service available to a customer even if the customer does not use any electricity during a particular period.
Vander Mast indicated that Hertford’s current minimum base charge isn’t covering the electric system’s operational costs. To help the town cover those costs, he recommended the following increases to the town’s minimum base charge:
• residential customers would pay $15 instead of $11.72;
• small general service users would pay $30 instead of $25.28;
• large general service users would pay $150 instead of $105.21;
• large demand service users’ cost for peak demand would pay $500 instead of $101.10; and
• municipal service users would pay $30 instead of nothing.
The municipal service charge is what the town charges its own facilities for electric service. In addition to not charging itself a base charge, the town also charges itself a slightly lower rate for the electricity it uses.
Vander Mast said that since the electric fund is an enterprise fund, the town needs to pay for electric service as another customer would.
His presentation recommended that energy and demand rates, which are the rates based on usage, remain the same “provided they support the overall budget.”
Vander Mast also suggested that over the next few years the town consider increasing rates to accommodate additional spending on its electric system infrastructure.
“Hertford has an aged electric system infrastructure,” his presentation states. “While the numbers indicate the system is 85 percent depreciated some system assets could be well past their usable life.”
The minimum annual capital spending to keep Hertford’s electrical system operating as it should is $150,000, according to the report. But Vander Mast recommended the town consider additional capital spending “to catch the system up.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said the town needs to look at ending its dependency on the electric fund to keep property taxes low. He also suggested that the town needs to look at adopting electric rates in the coming years that will pay for the capital spending needed to keep the electrical system in good working order.
Hodges recommended the town use ElectriCities’ recommendations for raising the base minimum charge in Hertford’s recommended budget for 2023-24.
Town Manager Janice Cole said she plans to base her electric fund recommended budget on the presentation’s recommendations.