HERTFORD — Hertford’s police chief and a group of officers told town councilors last week that they’re opposed to studying consolidation of Hertford’s Police Department with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
Despite the officers’ opposition, Hertford Town Council voted 3-2 on March 9 to move forward with the consolidation study. Those supporting the study say it’s needed so that the town can explore ways to reduce expenses.
Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown said pursuing a consolidation study would send the wrong message to Hertford police officers, causing them to wonder why they should put their lives on the line for a community that doesn’t value their service. He noted that one new officer just bought a house and another has a 3-month-old baby.
Brown, who is leaving Hertford at the end of the month to become police chief in Hamlet, urged Town Council to find the money to resolve the town’s financial problems without disbanding the police department.
During the citizen concern portion of the meeting, Front Street resident Matthew Sire said he favored consolidation of the police department with the sheriff’s office, believing it might save money and keep taxes down. He also said cities and counties consolidating services is becoming more common.
Pastor Gilbert Vaughn of Ocean Highway said he is very disturbed by the idea of disbanding the police department. Vaughn said he visited 100 homes and talked to 63 people, and the overwhelming majority oppose disbanding the police department.
Several Hertford police officers also addressed council about the study.
One officer asked if response times would be reduced if the county assumed control law enforcement in the town. He said Hertford’s crime rate rose by 9 percent in 2019 and was 1.3 times greater than the U.S. average that year.
One detective, who said he moved to Hertford from Colorado, said advances in technology could help the town save money. He also talked about proactive policing that could reduce crime.
“We don’t wallow in problems at hand, we destroy them,” the detective said. “We are the police. That’s why we are needed. With this in mind, what kind of official when faced with a budgetary problem ... would leap to the entire elimination of the police department without input from the police and community?”
Another detective said the Hertford department had filed 18 warrants within the last month and completed extensive work for code enforcement. The detective said he chose to work for the department because “I knew there was work to be done here and I wanted to be a part of it.”
The detective claimed Hertford’s administrative budget represents 20 percent of the town’s overall spending. He said that percentage is high when compared to similar administrative budgets in Edenton and Elizabeth City.
“If an arsonist burns down your house,” the detective asked, “Do you blame the fire department for not putting out the fire fast enough? Or do you seek out the person who set the fire?”
Another officer said he is disgusted by any conversation that might lead to consolidating the police department with the sheriff’s office.
“The town of Hertford has a great place in my heart because of its willingness to serve the law and protect its citizens,” the officer said. “But to also place us on hold to advance and pursue an agenda to better certain people within the confines of the town and not the whole of the town, this is selfish and not leadership worthy. You call yourselves servants to the people but then approve abolishing of the police department?”
Another officer said a small department is more focused on community needs.
“Law enforcement is in all of these officers’ blood as you can tell, so I urge you — people, town council and the community — let us do our jobs the best way we know how because we can,” he said.
Sharion Sumrall, an administrative support specialist with the police department, praised Brown during her impassioned plea to keep the town’s police department.
“Shame on all of you,” she said, apparently to council members.
Sumrall said the department had to rebuild after officers mutinied in 2018 following the hiring of Pam Hurdle as town manager. She said officers kept to their word and quit, leaving three employees, including herself, to operate the department.
Sumrall said the department has had a number of ups and downs over the past few years, but she and Brown never gave up hope. She urged council not to entertain any idea of disbanding the police department.
“Officers come to work every day because they love what they do and for what?” she asked. “What person wants to be treated like they are invisible by town leaders who we thought were our greatest supporters and had our backs? Now I feel like this is not the case. Trust. Who can we trust?”