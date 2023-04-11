HERTFORD — Hertford town officials are looking for a way to provide a 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment to town employees in next year's budget without raising property tax rates or fees.
Town Manager Janice Cole is already recommending that Town Council raise the town's minimum base charges for electric service — increases suggested recently by a representative of ElectriCities, the membership organization that provides electricity-related services to 90 towns and cities in eastern North Carolina that distribute their own electricity.
Hertford councilors expressed broad support during Monday's Town Council meeting for increasing pay for town workers given the impact of inflation and the need to retain good employees.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, council's mayor pro tem, said many of the things that frustrate Hertford citizens about government services stem from high turnover in the town's workforce. For many years the town has paid the lowest salaries of any municipality in the region, he said.
"Attracting, building and protecting a good core of people that see the town of Hertford as their career for the long haul is the very best thing that we can do for our residents," Hodges said.
He said council needs to consider a minimum 4 percent raise for the town's workforce.
"I think we need to look at the four (percent) as the minimum, and then, Manager Cole, from my perspective what we need is for you to figure out how we need to make that happen with the existing budget level," Hodges said.
Cole said she could bring councilors options for both 4 percent and 5 percent raises and show their respective impacts on the town's budget for 2023-24. A 5 percent raise, for example, might require cuts in other areas to avoid a tax increase, she said.
Hodges also suggested including a retention bonus as part of the town's employee retention strategy.
Councilwoman Connie Brothers said she agreed with both Hodges and Councilor Jerry Mimlitsch, who also voiced strong approval for raising employee pay.
"We want to keep what we have and we want to make it available for them," Brothers said. "Because it's sad for them to say 'I want to go to another town because of the pay and the benefits there.' I think that we need to do all that we can — our very best — so that they will be happy."
Cole also discussed her recommendation to raise the minimum base charge for electric service.
"I would strongly recommend that we do the base charge increases that Mr. (Rick) Vander Mast had recommended when he came," Cole said, referring to last month's council work session. "I don't think that for the most part it's (minimum service increase is) going to be significant for our residents. It's going to be less than $4. And we need that (extra revenue) in order to really deal with our costs and what's coming down the pike" as far as utility improvements.
Vander Mast of ElectriCities told Town Council that the town’s minimum base charge should cover electric-related costs for everything from installing, maintaining and reading meters to getting electricity from substations to customers and billing customers for service.
Vander Mast indicated that Hertford’s current minimum base charge isn’t covering the electric system’s operational costs. To help the town cover those costs, he recommended the following increases to the town’s minimum base charge:
• residential customers would pay $15 instead of $11.72;
• small general service users would pay $30 instead of $25.28;
• large general service users would pay $150 instead of $105.21;
• large demand service users’ cost for peak demand would pay $500 instead of $101.10; and
• municipal service users would pay $30 instead of nothing.
The municipal service charge is what the town charges its own facilities for electric service. In addition to not charging itself a base charge, the town also charges itself a slightly lower rate for the electricity it uses.