HERTFORD — Hertford town officials are looking for a way to provide a 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment to town employees in next year's budget without raising property tax rates or fees.

Town Manager Janice Cole is already recommending that Town Council raise the town's minimum base charges for electric service — increases suggested recently by a representative of ElectriCities, the membership organization that provides electricity-related services to 90 towns and cities in eastern North Carolina that distribute their own electricity.