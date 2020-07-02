HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council has launched an investigation into a captain in the town’s police department who recently arrested a member of the council, a source close to Hertford’s town government says.
The investigation centers on Capt. Gilbert Rodriguez, the source told The Perquimans Weekly. Rodriguez has been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, the source said.
The reasons for the investigation are currently unknown. According to the agenda for its June 23 meeting, Hertford Town Council went into closed session to discuss police personnel matters. When the council resumed its open session after three hours, no vote was taken in open session to start an investigation.
The Perquimans Weekly sought information from town officials about the investigation of Rodriguez but had not received a response as of Wednesday.
Contacted by The Daily Advance on Wednesday, Hertford Town Manager Pam Hurdle referred the newspaper’s request for Rodriguez’s status to other town officials. The newspaper did not receive a response by late Wednesday.
The investigation comes in the wake of Rodriguez’s arrest of Hertford Councilman Quentin Jackson on charges of resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer on June 20.
Court documents accuse Jackson, 34, of attempting to interfere with Rodriguez as he was conducting a traffic stop. Jackson was released on a written promise to appear in court. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Town officials have not responded to a request for more information about the traffic stop or Jackson’s arrest.
Jackson has not responded to efforts seeking comment.
In an unrelated matter, Jackson is also facing a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats. According to court documents, Jackson is accused of communicating threats against Sonya Thomas of Hertford on May 17. Jackson allegedly told Thomas he was going to beat her up and spit on her, an arrest report states.
Jackson’s court date for the communicating threats charge is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Jackson is currently serving two years of probation arising from his conviction for simple assault last year.
In December, Jackson spent a little over a week in jail following his guilty plea to assaulting then-Town Councilman Sid Eley by punching him in the face following a town board meeting on Oct. 1, 2018.
In addition to serving eight days in jail, Jackson was ordered to serve two years of probation, required to attend anger management counseling and pay court costs and fees.
According to court officials, the sentencing formula was based in part on Jackson’s prior arrest record that includes convictions for simple assault and communicating threats.
During proceedings at his trial, Jackson apologized to Eley and to his colleagues on Town Council.