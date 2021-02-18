HERTFORD — Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown has been hired as the new police chief in Hamlet, a city of about 6,500 people in Richmond County.
Brown, who submitted his resignation from the town of Hertford on Sunday, succeeds Tommy McMasters, who left Hamlet in November, the Richmond Daily Journal reported.
“My family is excited to have been offered the opportunity to serve Hamlet as police chief," Brown told the newspaper. "I am humbled and honored to have been given the responsibility of leading your great department. Having spent time in Hamlet in the past and watching a race or two at the 'Rock,' I feel like I am coming home.”
Brown was referring to the former Rockingham Speedway, now known as The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex in Rockingham.
In a statement, the city of Hamlet said Brown was selected to be the new police chief because of his "focus on leadership, professionalism, and service."
“His experience is complemented by substantial state and national trainings, including the FBI Leadership Institute and the Carolina Command College,” the release states.
Brown's last day with Hertford is March 31. In his letter of resignation, he said he had accepted a “more stable position which will provide increased financial support for my family and professional growth.”
In deciding to resign as Hertford police chief, he cited an “acrimonious political environment” that he claims has the town’s police department “being used by some as a tool for discord.”
“This is not our primary function and is placing (police) staff in the middle of political disagreements," Brown said. "My loyalty has always been with the citizens."
Brown didn’t mention names but noted it became public last year that one member of Hertford Town Council was exploring the idea of disbanding the town’s police department. He believes the idea hasn’t gone away.
“While the public and most of the council greatly supports the department, I do not believe this goal has been abandoned and could be serving as a motivation for some decisions,” Brown said.
He said the “current acrimonious political environment” in the town’s government “is impacting me, my family, and the department.”
In an interview with The Perquimans Weekly, Brown said the situation had “become unsustainable for me.”
“I feel like law enforcement is being pitted, this department in particular, for political purposes,” he said.