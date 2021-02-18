Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * Through Friday morning. * Low pressure tracking south and east of the area will continue to bring rounds of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall through Friday morning. One half to one inch of rain has already fallen in the watch area. In total, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected by Friday morning, with locally higher amounts likely. Given the already wet ground, this additional rainfall will likely result in multiple instances of flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&