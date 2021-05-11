HERTFORD — The Hertford Police Department is down to two officers and the police chief — less than half the number of officers it employed during much of 2020.
Hertford town officials acknowledged the dramatic decrease in the police department’s staffing during a community forum Friday organized by Town Councilor Frank Norman.
The purpose of the forum was to update citizens on a proposal by town officials to study dissolving the Hertford Police Department and consolidating its operations with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office. About a dozen people attended, including Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges, Hertford Police Chief Edwin Roman Jr. and Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White.
According to a resolution adopted by Hertford Town Council on March 9, the consolidation study is needed because the town is struggling to find enough revenue to pay its expenses. The Hertford Police Department’s 2020-21 budget is more than $768,000. Should any consolidation plan go forward, Hertford officials are hoping it will take effect on July 1.
Because of Hertford’s officer shortage, Roman said the department’s night shifts are now being covered by the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office. He and White both said their agencies are working together to ensure Hertford remains safe during the town’s officer shortage.
White said off-duty Perquimans deputies patrol the town when needed under the auspices of a long-existing mutual aid agreement between the town and county. He noted that when the Hertford department had a staffing shortfall two or three years ago, the Sheriff’s Office helped out then as well.
Norman, an outspoken opponent of consolidating Hertford’s police department with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while the current arrangement with the Sheriff’s Office works in the short term, Hertford can’t function with reduced police staffing in the long term. He said he has no problem with the Sheriff’s Office helping out until “the town can pull things together.”
Gracie Felton, a former town councilor, said the police department’s low staffing should concern everyone.
“I don’t feel safe right now because we don’t have the police force enforcement that we did have,” she said. “Second of all, when things go on around here, there’s no guarantee that with three police officers they can work an extra shift after working all day long.”
Noting how police and deputies have had to respond to protests in Elizabeth City following the recent shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr., Felton said Perquimans deputies might get overburdened with increased calls for assistance if Hertford does not have a police department.
Responding to a question from Felton about how law enforcement staffing in Hertford would be affected if consolidation takes place, White said it’s too early to say. He noted that the Perquimans Board of Commissioners and Hertford Town Council have not yet worked out an agreement for consolidation.
White said if a consolidation agreement is reached, both governing boards will need to discuss a cost-sharing arrangement so the county can determine how much funding to allocate the Sheriff’s Office annually. White said additional deputies wouldn’t be hired to work in Hertford until after those decisions are made.
Norman cited the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the King and Stokes streets area on Friday, Dec. 4, as an example of why it is critical for the town to keep its police force. He said while deputies assisted, police officers played an important role as the first responder. He also said Brown’s recent shooting in Elizabeth City has heightened his concern about policing in Hertford.
Norman said Hertford’s primary responsibility is public safety.
“If people don’t feel safe in their community, either they won’t live here — meaning move or stay away — because safety is really super important,” he said.
Norman expressed concern that losing its police force would create gaps in law enforcement coverage in Hertford. He also said he’s worried the Sheriff’s Office might be too busy to offer assistance when an important call for service came in.
Roman and White both stressed that the Sheriff’s Office and Hertford Police Department already work as a team when responding to public safety matters.
“God forbid, if something happens, that is our responsibility with town or the county,” Roman said. “If we have a call for service, whether I’m dealing with one call and another one comes in, that’s when teamwork comes to play. You know, whether the sheriff’s department comes to help or we help the sheriff’s department, we handle it like that.”
Gilbert Vaughn, a local resident, said he was concerned that the town’s reduced police presence might increase crime in Hertford.
White responded that the Sheriff’s Office already serves residents from county line to county line, including those in Hertford. He pointed out, for example, that the Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests in Hertford.
“The Sheriff’s Office is here for the community,” he said. “So whatever we need to do to be able to help out, to make things work, the Sheriff’s Office is here to make things work.”