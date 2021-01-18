HERTFORD — A number of Hertford residents were evacuated from their homes Monday after a utility crew damaged a natural gas line.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, the gas line was struck near the intersection of Edenton Road and Market streets. Public safety personnel evacuated residents within a half-mile radius of the incident.
First responders also established a shelter at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street for residents who had to be evacuated.
Roads near the damaged gas line were closed and a detour route set up for residents returning to their homes outside the evacuation area.
The emergency agency urged residents to continue to monitor its Facebook page for updates on the incident.