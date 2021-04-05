HERTFORD — The contractor building the new S-Bridge in Hertford and state transportation workers will again close the current S-bridge on Tuesday to complete work on the new span.
McLean Contracting and DOT plan to close the current bridge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perquimans Emergency Management said Monday.
The bridge is being closed so that a concrete pump truck can be placed in its existing roadway and pump concrete onto the deck of the new bridge.
A single barricade will be placed in the travel lane at Grubb Street, warning motorists of the bridge closing. Multiple barriers will be placed on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge.
Barricades will also be placed on the Winfall side of the bridge at the intersection of Winfall Boulevard and Creek Drive.