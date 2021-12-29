HERTFORD — The town of Hertford will seek legal help enforcing compliance with its demand that two former town councilors return town-issued computers.
Town Council voted earlier this month to adopt a resolution calling on former councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III to return the computers and other town equipment by Dec. 14. As of Wednesday, neither former councilor had done so.
Norman could not be reached but Jackson told The Daily Advance on Dec. 17 that he had “complied fully” with the resolution and returned all town-purchased property.
But town officials said Wednesday that the property has not been returned.
Assistant Town Manager Janice Cole, who assumes the role of interim town manager on Jan. 1, said Wednesday that council has turned the matter over to attorney John Leidy of the Hornthal, Riley, Ellis & Maland law firm.
Hertford Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said in an email Wednesday that state law outlines procedures for disposal or transfer of public property. Statutes require that items such as computers be sold, exchanged, leased, donated to nonprofit organizations, conveyed to other units of government, or traded in for items of equivalent value, Hodges said.
“There is no lawful method by which they can simply be gifted to outgoing elected officials,” Hodges said. “Moreover, if the town is unable to recover these items we will have to purchase new computers for Councilwoman Anderson and Councilwoman Brothers, doubling the expense to the town.”
New Councilors Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers took their oaths of office at an organizational meeting of Town Council on Dec. 13, the day before Jackson and Norman were supposed to turn in any town property still in their possession.
Hodges said Town Manager Pam Hurdle reported to the town council that Jackson was issued multiple computers and has not returned any of them. She said Norman also was issued a computer that he has not returned.
“The oath of office requires council members to swear or affirm that they will support, maintain, and defend the constitution and laws of the state of North Carolina,” Hodges said. “These laws are unambiguous in their requirements for the responsible management of public funds and property, and we will perform our duty accordingly.”
Hodges also confirmed that Jackson and Norman had been contacted and informed about the necessity of returning the property.
Jackson and Norman lost their bids for re-election in Hertford’s November election. Jackson has filed to run for a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners in the May 17 primary election.