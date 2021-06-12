HERTFORD — The town of Hertford will pay the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office $350,000 to take over law enforcement service in the town limits.
Hertford Town Council voted 3-2 last week to approve a law enforcement services contract that officially dissolves the town’s police department and pays the Sheriff’s Office to take over the town’s policing. The Perquimans Board of Commissioners followed suit on Monday, agreeing to the contract’s terms.
Consolidation of the Hertford’s law enforcement services with the sheriff’s office’s will officially take place July 1 when the town officially disbands its police department.
The sheriff’s office budget includes two new deputies for countywide service, and to assist with the town of Hertford’s policing four deputy positions, an investigator and an administrative assistant.
Mayor Earnell Brown and Councilors Ashley Hodges and Jerry Mimlitsch voted in favor of the consolidation plan while Councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson voted against it.
As the Hertford Police Department’s lone remaining police officer, Dean Polumbo has been appointed interim police chief until the consolidation takes effect. In the meantime, Perquimans sheriff’s deputies will continue to patrol the town as needed under a long-existing mutual aid agreement between the town and county.
Council recently released a study suggesting the cost of contracting law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office could save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Brown said dissolving the town’s police department was a difficult decision, but consolidating law enforcement services would provide equal or better law enforcement protection to the town.
Hodges said while he appreciates the job the police department does, the town can’t afford it any longer.
Council’s study showed the police department’s “effective” budget request for next year exceeded $1 million, or 50% of the town’s general fund revenue for the third straight year. The police department’s budget for the current year —$768,000 — consumed nearly 39% of the town’s projected general fund revenue, despite including two fewer officers than what was proposed at the beginning of the town’s budget planning cycle.
Jackson, who opposes dissolving the police department, said taxpayer funds could be better spent preserving public safety than on other initiatives council has been pursuing.
Norman said it is wrong to disband the police department. He claimed that councilors who support the move live closer to the sheriff’s office than other Hertford citizens.
During a June 1 Town Council meeting on the proposal, residents spoke for and against dissolving the town’s police department.
“We have an opportunity to move our policing to the county and from what has been indicated, we can save money while maintaining reliable protection for the citizens of Hertford,” Martha Borders said. “The county sheriff is elected every four years and answers to all the voters, including Hertford residents. He can’t be fired because Hertford Town Council or the county commissioners aren’t happy with how he does his job. The sheriff answers to the people while the Hertford police chief answers to Town Council.”
Borders said the sheriff can also conduct his own investigations without Town Council looking over his shoulder.
“I doubt if the sheriff would take kindly to any council member trying to tell him his job,” she said. “Though there are several on council that desire that control and also claim they know more about the law. There is much less possibility for corruption if our police are free to do an honest, well-trained, dedicated job to uphold the law.”
Jack Brooks, a retired Marine and law enforcement officer, said it is possible to employ fewer police officers, which he said he had done while working in a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He said if a town hires the right people and pays them well, then small communities are not hard to police.