HERTFORD — The Perquimans County manager, the county Board of Commissioners, an official with a state affordable housing agency and a general contractor are named as defendants in a housing-related lawsuit filed by Hertford’s town clerk and her husband.
The lawsuit filed in September 2020 by Olga Simpson and her husband, Charles, alleges that general contractor Theodore Holley damaged their home while making repairs and that county officials, including County Manager Frank Heath, and NC Housing Finance Agency senior housing rehabilitation officer Donna Coleman failed in their legal duty to hold Holley accountable for his work. Funds to pay for the repairs came from the NC Housing Finance Agency.
“The NC Housing Finance Agency also breached various provisions of the rehabilitation contract by improperly dispersing funds when the contractor’s work was defective, or poor quality and incomplete,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ actions resulted in defective construction, property damage, decreased property value and emotional distress that remains to the present.”
The Simpsons’ lawsuit seeks $25,000 in damages. The lawsuit also seeks removal of a lien on Simpsons’ property, reduction of the repair contract price, deduction of a loan balance for work paid for but never completed, punitive damages and court costs.
Simpson was hired in March to be the town clerk in Hertford. Asked if Hertford Town Council knew about the Simpsons’ lawsuit when she was hired, Town Manager Pam Hurdle and Mayor Earnell Brown both declined comment, calling the matter a personnel issue.