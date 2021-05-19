HERTFORD — Town councilors will have 2 fewer minutes to speak on matters coming before Hertford’s governing board under a resolution recently approved by a 3-2 vote.
From now on, councilors will have only 8 minutes to speak on issues: five minutes for opening remarks and three minutes for rebuttal on the same motion. Previously, each councilor had 10 minutes to address individual issues.
Voting for the resolution were Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch. Voting against it were Councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman.
Those supporting the shorter time period for discussion noted that council meetings now typically last several hours long and often include clashes between the board’s two factions. The move is designed to shorten those meetings.
The councilors who opposed the move, however, noted that discussion is already limited because council voted earlier — by the same 3-2 margin — to end its work sessions.
Jackson and Norman, who typically talk more than other councilors during meetings, were critical of the move to limit councilors’ discussion time.
Jackson called the move to limit discussion an assault on transparency and compared it to Pasquotank County officials’ refusal under the state’s body camera law to release video footage showing Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by sheriff’s deputies.
“That’s why people like me are marching for 14 days — because we are sick and tired of all this crap,” he said.
Jackson, regional director for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, has been among the hundreds of people marching in Elizabeth City since Brown’s April 21 shooting death, calling for release of the video footage on deputies body and car dash cameras.
District Attorney Andrew Womble Jr. showed some of that footage at a press conference on Tuesday where he announced he won’t seek criminal charges against the three deputies who shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related arrest and search warrants at his residence.
Norman accused those seeking to reduce each councilor’s speaking time of restricting his right to speak at meetings.
He also described the move as ridiculous given Hertford Town Council’s decision to end its work sessions.
“I don’t have a problem with this (motion limiting time for discussion) if we had a work session,” he said. “But now you are saying that the business of the town is not worth a dialogue by all, the individuals who are part of this board that represent different faction?
“The people that voted for you want you to look out for their interests,” he continued. “That’s why they voted for you and that’s why they did not vote for the other guy.”