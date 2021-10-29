HERTFORD — Several Hertford voters interviewed Friday said they were looking for change when they cast early ballots for Tuesday’s election.
Charlie and Wanda Wilson both voted early at the Perquimans County Board of Elections office Friday afternoon.
Wanda Wilson said she would like to see a positive change in town government’s direction.
“They’re trying to get into a good direction,” she said.
Charlie Wilson said that positive direction will start “when you get a few people out of office so they can get something done instead of arguing and bickering.”
Wilson didn’t indicate who he believes needs to be “out of office” but there are only two incumbents on Tuesday’s ballot in Hertford: Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III. They’re being challenged by Gracie Felton, a former town councilor, and three first-time candidates: Martha Borders, Connie Brothers and Sandra Anderson.
Jeff and Jackie Green also voted early Friday for Tuesday’s election in Hertford. The Greens relocated to Perquimans County from the Charlotte area just a month ago because they wanted to get back to eastern North Carolina.
Both said they were concerned about some things they had read and seen since moving to Hertford.
“Hertford is everybody’s town so everybody should be heard and respected,” Jackie Green said.
A person holding public office should look out for everyone, she added.
Both Greens said they had read the town’s Riverfront and Community Development Plan and believe it holds a lot of potential for moving the community forward.
Jackie Green, who grew up in Weldon on the Roanoke River in Halifax County, said that when they lived there a couple of decades ago Weldon was trying something similar and it was derailed by people who had a personal agenda.
Now 20 years later Weldon is back in the same place trying again to do the same thing — a pattern she hopes won’t be replicated in Hertford.
Early voting for Tuesday’s election ends today. Voters can cast ballots at the election office at 601 S. Edenton Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Voters who do not vote today can cast their ballots on Tuesday. Polls in East and West Hertford will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon 289 early votes had been cast in Hertford’s election.
Voter turnout was much lighter for Tuesday’s election in neighboring Winfall: only eight votes have been cast so far.
In Winfall, Valery McDonald and Preston White are competing for two seats on the Winfall Town Council. Incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond did not file to seek re-election.