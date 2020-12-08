HERTFORD — Water pressure levels returned to normal in Hertford on Tuesday following several days of low pressure and service outages caused by the shutdown of the town’s water treatment plant. Hertford officials also said the town’s water boil notice had ended.
“The bacteriological samples that were taken showed no sign of contamination in the drinking water. Therefore, water service is restored and consumers need no longer to boil water,” an advisory from the town stated.
The advisory went on to say the town’s water was safe for all uses including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
On Saturday, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown took to Facebook to notify customers of the water pressure and service outages.
“Water pressure in many Hertford locations was very low or off, today, because of an unplanned issue at the water plant,” she said. “Public Works worked diligently to return water service as quickly as possible. We apologize for your inconvenience and Thank the Public Works Department for their service!”
An advisory from the town later urged customers to conserve water whenever possible. It also advised them to boil all water used for consumption or to use bottled water. That’s because periods of low or no water pressure increase the potential for bacteria to be introduced into a water distribution system, the advisory said.
It was not clear what the “unplanned issue” was that caused the town to shut down its water treatment plant.
The town did not respond to The Perquimans Weekly’s inquiries about the plant shutdown by Tuesday evening.