...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Hertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without license
A Hertford resident has been arrested on three counts of practicing dentistry without a license.
Kia Patrice Foreman, 43, of the 700 block of Grubb Street, was arrested on the misdemeanor charges Feb. 3, according to Perquimans County arrest reports.
According to arrest warrants, Foreman is charged with three counts of "practicing or attempting to practice dentistry in this state without first having passed the examination and obtained a license from the N.C. Board of Dental Examiners."
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said "someone from the state dentistry board" approached his office last month with allegations Foreman was providing dentistry work to customers, specifically fitting them for braces, out of her home.
White said the official from the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners approached Foreman about her alleged activities and "gave her an opportunity to stop what she was doing." White said his deputies then approached Foreman with the same demand.
"She denied that she was doing anything illegal. That's when we charged her," White said.
White declined to say how long Foreman was engaged in the illegal dentistry work or how many persons she's alleged to have provided dental services to. The warrants say the offenses she's charged with occurred between Jan. 14 and Jan. 19, 2021.
A woman who returned a phone call placed to the number listed on the warrant as Foreman's number Thursday said a reporter had the wrong number.
White didn't say who from the N.C. Board of Dental Examiners approached his office but board investigator David "Dirk" Lawrence German Jr. is listed on Foreman's warrant.
German referred a reporter to Bobby White, CEO of the board, who did not return a phone call Thursday.
Foreman is also charged with failure to heed red lights or a siren. White said he believed the charge stems from Foreman's failure to stop when deputies attempted to pull over her vehicle so they could question her about the illegal dentistry allegations.