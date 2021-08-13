HERTFORD — Hertford Town Manager Pam Hurdle has announced plans to retire effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Hurdle, 59, said in an interview Thursday that she has enjoyed working for the town of Hertford but now looks forward to completing her dissertation and earning a doctorate in public administration from Capella University.
Although she has no immediate plans beyond her studies and continuing her involvement in church and community activities, Hurdle said she would like to teach at the college level.
A Gates County native who lives with her husband, a farmer, in the Hurdletown section of Perquimans County, Hurdle joined the Hertford town staff in 1998 as assistant to the town manager. She became interim manager in May 2018 when the town's then manager left before being appointed town manager in October of that year.
Hurdle said one of the main changes she has noticed in recent years is an increasing number of younger people moving to Hertford from other places. They bring new ideas from those places, "which is a good thing," she said.
Hurdle said the big issue in Hertford right now — and a big challenge for the next town manager — is the condition of the town's infrastructure.
"Every day I'm constantly on the phone with engineers about the infrastructure, and every day the infrastructure is deteriorating," Hurdle said.
Federal American Recovery Plan funding could not come at a better time, she said.
Hurdle said she intends to continue serving in a variety of ways in the community. "I'm very active in the community," she said.
Hurdle also said she has enjoyed working for the town.
"It has been very enlightening," Hurdle said.
Her favorite part of the job has been interacting with citizens, she said.
"I'm not from Hertford but I fell in love with Hertford," she said.
Hurdle said she is eligible to retire without penalty.
Prior to her service with the town she was an assistant manager at Golden Corral in Edenton for 15 years.