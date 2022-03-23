HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council debuted new desks for councilors and a renovated meeting room at the Horace Reid Jr. Community Center at the council’s regular meeting earlier this month.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole explained that the need for the renovation became obvious when newly elected members of the town council discovered the height of the previous dais made it difficult for them to sit safely and comfortably during council meetings.
Councilors now have individual desks at a height that allows their feet to touch the floor.
Cole said the town is working on numerous improvements, with the Community Center just a hint of things to come.
“The Community Room renovation is just a very small part of the improvements that the residents are going to start seeing shortly in town,” Cole said.
Town Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, noted that the council had been meeting for the past three months at the Perquimans County Courthouse while the renovations to the Community Center were being completed. Hodges said the town appreciates the cooperation of Perquimans County officials in allowing the council to meet in the courtroom.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch noted that another benefit of the renovation is that the room is now compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards of accessibility.
Hodges explained that the room has been set up in reverse, with council members’ desks now located in what was previously the seating area for the public.
The new setup should be more convenient for the public, Hodges said.
After the meeting members of the public who were present — including frequent attendees Tim Brinn and Muriel Harmon — remarked that the renovation is wonderful for members of the public who attend the meetings.
Hodges noted in his comments at the meeting that materials from the previous dais were recycled into the new councilor desks. A number of measures were taken to keep the cost as low as possible, he added.
Some rotten material that had been caused by a previously unknown leak was uncovered and removed when the dais was taken up, Hodges explained.
The floor in the room was re-carpeted as part of the project.
The project cost about $17,000. Some realigning of line items in the budget was necessary in order to cover the cost but it did not require dipping into the town’s fund balance, according to Cole.
Cole pointed out the renovation will make the room more user-friendly not only for council meetings but also for other community activities.