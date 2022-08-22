HERTFORD — The long-awaited opening of Hertford’s new S-Bridge to vehicle traffic will have to wait a little longer.
While the N.C. Department of Transportation still plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridge and allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross over it on Saturday, the bridge linking the towns of Hertford and Winfall won’t officially open to vehicles for a few more weeks.
“We have a lot of grooving and grinding and striping to do and the weather is just not cooperating,” NCDOT spokesman Tim Hass said Monday. “Rather than open her and have to close her again, we decided to delay the actually opening (of the bridge) to automobile traffic.”
Hass said the ceremony celebrating the bridge’s completion will still be held at 11 a.m., and that afterward, pedestrians and bicyclists will have a chance to cross the bridge until about 2 p.m.
While Hertford residents expressed excitement Friday when DOT first announced the ribbon-cutting, some of the enthusiasm was gone by Monday afternoon when word started circulating that the bridge won’t actually be opening yet.
“Why are they even having a ribbon cutting?” asked Sarah Burket. “People are going to be very upset about the email going out that it was going to be opened and now it is not.”
Charles Woodard, owner of Woodard’s Pharmacy in Hertford and a Perquimans County commissioner, said he hadn’t heard too much about the ribbon cutting. He said he was still excited that the bridge will soon be opening.
“Well, they said they would have the bridge open by the time school opened and it looks like they are almost going to meet that deadline. That’s a good thing,” he said.
Schools open in Perquimans County on Monday.
Woodard said he is going to miss the “bridge boys” — the construction crews building the span crossing the Perquimans River — “coming in for lunch and ice cream every afternoon.” He said they’ve been in so frequently that “we know them by name.”
Stephanie Bateman, owner of Larry’s Drive In, which sits at the base of the new bridge, also has gotten to know most of the workers building the bridge as many visit Larry’s for both breakfast and lunch. Despite the bridge not officially opening on Saturday, Bateman still plans to hold a special event to celebrate the bridge’s completion.
“We’re usually closed on Saturday. However, this is going to be a big event. We are going to be open from 11 till 2,” Bateman said.
Brew 2 Rescue, Hertford’s downtown coffee cafe, also will be open on Saturday until 11 a.m. to cater to those planning to attend the ribbon cutting.
Hertford business owners are also being encouraged to craft signs promoting their business that they can hold up on the bridge during a group photo. The plan is to get as many business owners-operators on the bridge as possible holding a sign, local officials said.