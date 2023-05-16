...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Camden man is in custody in Virginia and facing murder charges after a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday at an Elizabeth City mobile home park.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of murder and attempted first degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to an Elizabeth City Police news release. Cedeno was apprehended in Chesapeake, Virginia, by Elizabeth City detectives and Chesapeake City police and is being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail.
Cedeno’s first court appearance is May 17 at 8:30 a.m. in Chesapeake Circuit Court in Chesapeake.
Elizabeth City police said earlier Tuesday that they had obtained warrants charging Cedeno with murder in the shooting death of Tavori Fletcher, 40, and attempted murder in the wounding of Cedric Green, 35, at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
Police said they considered Cedeno “armed and dangerous.”
According to police, officers were called to the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park at 1403 River Road at approximately 12:01 a.m. Sunday following a report of a verbal disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Fletcher and Green, both of whom had been shot multiple times. Both were transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where Fletcher died of his wounds Sunday. Green was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said. A hospital spokesman said Monday Green was in fair condition.
Suspects in the shooting had fled the mobile home park by the time police arrived. Police Chief Phil Webster said Monday police don’t know if the gunman or gunmen fled in a vehicle.
The incident remains an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.