A Camden man is in custody in Virginia and facing murder charges after a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday at an Elizabeth City mobile home park.

Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of murder and attempted first degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to an Elizabeth City Police news release. Cedeno was apprehended in Chesapeake, Virginia, by Elizabeth City detectives and Chesapeake City police and is being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail.