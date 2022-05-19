Interim City Manager Richard Hicks is proposing that Elizabeth City cut its general fund budget by $1 million next fiscal year while also cutting the city’s property tax rate by 16 cents following the county-wide revaluation.
Hicks presented his proposed general fund budget to City Council Monday night during the first of several scheduled budget work sessions.
Hicks is proposing that the city set a revenue-neutral property tax rate of 58 cents per $100 of valuation, down from the current rate of 74 cents, and that water and sewer rates remain unchanged.
The city’s current general fund budget is $23.8 million. Hicks is proposing a fiscal year 2022-23 budget of $22.7 million. The $1 million in cuts to the general fund budget are the result of the city having no capital expenditures budgeted, which totaled $1.4 million this year.
Hicks’ proposed general fund budget proposes no money for salary increases or new positions in city government.
While the city’s property tax rate is being cut 16 cents that doesn’t mean all taxpayers will pay the same amount of property tax following the revaluation. The city’s projected real property tax base increased from around $1.1 billion to around $1.5 billion following the revaluation, or an almost 31% increase.
A revenue-neutral tax rate raises the same amount of revenue that is currently collected from property taxes — even though values would be higher.
But that doesn’t mean some city taxpayers won’t pay more in taxes if their property value increased at a greater rate than the city average.
“There will be some (taxpayers) that pay more, there will be some who pay less,” Hicks said. “You will have winners and losers either way you go.”
Hicks told City Council that budget requests from police, fire, public utilities, parks and recreation, information technology and community development totaled $2.3 million. But none of those requests are in the proposed general fund budget presented to City Council.
“There are no salary increases in the budget, no capital expenditures in the budget, there are no new positions, there are no new initiatives, there are no loan funds,” Hicks said.
Hicks said the city borrowed $1.4 million for capital expenditures in the current general fund budget and that has been eliminated from the proposed budget.
Hicks said even if the city proposed borrowing money in next year’s budget, it would probably be denied by the Local Government Commission because of the city’s current financial woes. The city is still trying to finish the 2020-21 fiscal year audit that was due last Nov. 1.
Some of the requests from the police department not included in the proposed general fund budget are $328,000 for five new police cars, three marked and two unmarked; $80,000 for cameras for patrol cars; and $7,600 for surveillance cameras on city streets. The police department requested a total of almost $416,000 in capital expenditures.
Requests from the fire department not included in the budget include $500,000 to purchase land for a new fire station and $133,000 for new radios in a capital expenditure ask of $878,000.
Parks and Recreation requested $518,000, including $250,000 for a new gym floor, but none of the requests are included in the proposed budget.
Hicks told City Council that it could adopt a tax rate higher than 58 cents to fund some capital needs or use some of the city’s federal relief funds, or American Rescue Plan money, the city is receiving. He said some of the police and fire requests merit funding.
“You could cover those costs with a higher tax rate,” Hicks said. “But I think some of the items you ought to consider taking some of your ARP funds and use that for capital costs. You have been going to the bank every year for those capital costs, which you can’t do this year. That may be an option, using a portion of the ARP funds that you have coming.”
The city’s general fund payroll is almost $9.9 million. Hicks said a 1% salary increase would cost almost $99,000 while a 3% cost-of-living adjustment would add an additional $297,000 if either were to be added to the budget.
Last June, City Council included a 4% pay raise for all city employees in the current budget while some employees received more in order to bring them up to a minimum salary level recommended by a pay study the city commissioned.
Hicks noted that inflation is running at an annual rate of around 8.5%.
“They are falling behind because of inflation and everything else,” Hicks said.
Hicks and City Council also discussed the possibility of leasing police cars instead of buying new ones every year. The city usually borrows money every year for five new police cars.
Hicks came to the city from Pittsylvania County in Virginia where he said the sheriff’s office there leases its patrol cars. He said the city may be able to lease 10 or 12 cars for the same price as buying five cars and financing the purchase.
“They (lease company) took care of the maintenance, upkeep, insurance, everything,” Hicks said. “If you lease vehicles, you really need a five-year plan. You lease so many the first year, lease more the second, third, fourth and fifth years so you have all five years budgeted. When the sixth year comes around you already have money toward the next lease period when those cars run out.”