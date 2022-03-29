Interim City Manager Richard Hicks gave City Council what amounted to a state of the city address Monday night and not all the news was good.
Hicks, who has been on the job for just over a week, succeeding former interim manager Ralph Clark, told City Council that putting together a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1 will have to take a back seat until the city has a clearer picture of its financial state.
The city’s budget process was supposed to begin Monday with a presentation to City Council.
Hicks is the city’s fourth interim manager since August 2020. Clark was named interim last October after City Council fired former manager Montre Freeman last September.
“In just the four days that I have been here, I have several concerns,” Hicks said. “Nobody has a clear picture of what your financial situation is. I think it can be fixed but it is going to take a lot of effort.”
When Clark started in October, the city was 15 months behind in reconciling its bank statements.
The Local Government Commission placed Elizabeth City on its Unit Assistance list last September after the city filed its 2019-20 financial statements over six months past the Jan. 31, 2021 deadline.
The city also has not been able to have its books audited for the 2020-21 fiscal year, missing a Nov. 1 deadline, because of its internal accounting problems. That deficiency was noted late last year in a review by the N.C. League of Municipalities of the city’s financial practices.
Hicks told council that the auditing firm PBMares, which the city hired earlier this year, is ready to perform the 2020-21 audit with the hope it will be completed by May 20.
But before that can happen, the city has to supply the firm with needed financial information. Hicks said getting the “enormous paper trail work” to the auditors should take precedence over preparing next year’s budget. He expects that information will be ready for the auditor in the next few weeks.
“Your audit should be No. 1, that should top everything we are doing right now,” Hicks said. “This audit needs to move forward. That is what I am going to focus on first, I want to get the audit done.”
Council was expecting a draft budget at its April 4 meeting but Hicks said the city is still missing key information to put together a budget. That includes receiving costs for insurance and contributions to the state retirement system as well as the results from the revaluation of property in the county.
“I stand up here without any reservations, that ain’t going to happen,” Hicks said of having a draft budget next week. “We are nowhere near getting a budget prepared. A lot of the key pieces are still missing.”
Hicks expects that it will be the end of next month or early May before City Council receives a draft budget. The city is required by law to have a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year approved by July 1.
“We will make it work,” Hicks said. “We will get you a budget (done) by the end of June but it is going to be tight. There are a lot of challenges facing this city and budget and finance are the two big ones.”
Staff shortages are also compounding efforts to get material ready for the audit and draft a budget, Hicks said. The city has been without a finance director since last fall.
Former Finance Director Suzanne Tungate resigned in October 2020 after being director since 2017. She was replaced by assistant director Evelyn Benton, who retired last September. The position has been vacant since.
Hicks told council that hiring a finance director will be a priority.
“I have to get back into that, also,” Hicks said.
Hicks praised the work of employees in the city’s finance department but added they lack experience putting a budget together.
“Your staff as it currently is, is not prepared to do a budget,” Hicks said. “The overall staff’s knowledge when it deals with the books and your financial situation, I think there is a gap there that needs to be filled.”
Hicks also told councilors that the city must find ways to stop the exodus of employees, saying the city is suffering a “brain drain” of key staff.
“When you lose key staff, you lose knowledge,” Hicks said. “It’s not getting better in the short term.”
Hicks said he was also surprised by the amount of short-term debt the city has accumulated through the use of installment purchases the last five years. He said the city currently has 18 such arrangements.
“I have been doing this (local government management) for 40-some years and I have never seen that much short-term debt,” Hicks said.
Hicks said the city has “not maintained” its infrastructure, warning that major expenses will be needed to fix the problems. Hicks finished a series of meetings with the city’s department directors on Monday.
Elizabeth City has been told by outside consultants that in the next several years it needs to spend around $14 million to fix the wastewater collection system to stop rainwater from infiltrating the sewer system and another $14 million to begin fixing problems at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city does have $5.2 million in federal COVID-19 funds it could use for infrastructure needs and more federal money may be a available through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.
“A lot of your equipment is in terrible shape and it needs to be replaced,” Hicks said. “There are a lot of needs there, I’m not calling it ‘wants.’ That means you have to find funds for it.”
Councilor Johnnie Walton praised Hicks for being frank with City Council.
“I like what I hear,” Walton said. “You are straight forward and you told us how it is. It seems like you care. Keep on doing what you are doing.”
Hicks told city officials that his contract states that he can only bill the city for 24 hours a week but added that he would likely work more hours each week, including twice-month nightly council meetings. Hicks is being paid $75 an hour and will generally work Monday afternoons and all day Tuesday through Thursday.
“Monday board meetings don’t count, you will not be paying me for those times,” Hicks said. “I will assure you, I will give more hours than those 24. You can call me seven days a week. The staff can call me seven days a week. When I signed up for this job, I came to help you. I didn’t come here to fuss with you. In my honest opinion, you need the help.”