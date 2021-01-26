For the second time since October, a member of the Camden Board of Elections has been removed from office for making public statements either in support or opposition to political candidates.
The N.C. State Board of Elections voted last month to remove Sue Hicks from the five-member Camden elections board, just two months after removing Democrat Rickey Wilson in October. Both were removed, according to orders entered by the State Board of Elections, for violating their “duty not to make public statements supporting or opposing candidates.”
The Dec. 22 order removing Hicks, which was signed by state elections board Chairman Damon Circosta, states “North Carolina law prohibits county board of elections members from “Mak(ing) written or oral statements intended for general distribution or dissemination to the public at large supporting or opposing the nomination or election of one or more clearly identified candidates for public office.”
The order cites an Aug. 5, 2014 notice issued to all county election board members by former state board Chairman Joshua Howard, clarifying that a “like” on Facebook “is the internet equivalent of displaying a political sign in one’s front yard.” The order notes that a copy of the policy is provided to county election board members when they are appointed.
Hicks violated the prohibition, according to the order, “by ‘liking’ Facebook pages supporting a clearly identified candidate for elected office, including the pages ‘Trump Train 2020’ and ‘Women for Trump.’”
The order further states Hicks “admitted that the Facebook page in question belonged to her” and “also admitted that she had ‘liked’ certain candidates’ Facebook pages and the ‘Women for Trump’ and ‘Trump Train 2020’ pages.”
The complaints against Hicks were filed by Wilson and by Susan and Carl Classen, according to documents from the hearing.
Reached Monday, Hicks said she wasn’t removed from the Camden elections board for anything she actually posted on social media but for “liking” pages supporting then-President Donald Trump.
“It was kind of unfair in my opinion,” Hicks said. “I think they were trying to make an example of me, honestly.”
Hicks said she noticed that one of the state board members during the hearing — which was held virtually by agreement of all parties — had a backdrop that depicted the late U.S. Rep John Lewis, who was a Democrat from Georgia.
Hicks said she had planned to step down anyway because she no longer had time to serve on the board and had concluded it was not really something she wanted to do.
At the same Dec. 22 meeting the state board voted unanimously to remove Hicks, it voted 4-1 to dismiss similar complaints against Brenda Bowman, the Camden Board of Elections’ second Republican member. The board’s other three members are registered Democrats.
Bowman said the Camden Republican Party will nominate someone to replace Hicks on the board.