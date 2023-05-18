Pasquotank graduation 2022 5

Members of Pasquotank County High School's Class of 2022 are cheered by family and friends as they exit the gym at the conclusion of the school's graduation ceremony at ECSU's R.L. Vaughan Center, June 1, 2022. PCHS will hold this year's graduation ceremony at the Vaughan Center Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Get ready to cue "Pomp and Circumstance."

Area high school graduation ceremonies begin Friday night so expect to hear plenty of renditions of Sir Edward Elgar's most famous march over the next several weeks.