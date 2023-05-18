Get ready to cue "Pomp and Circumstance."
Area high school graduation ceremonies begin Friday night so expect to hear plenty of renditions of Sir Edward Elgar's most famous march over the next several weeks.
As it traditionally has, J.P. Knapp Early College High School will kick things off with its graduation ceremony at the College of The Albemarle Performing Arts Center Friday at 7 p.m.
Knapp will be conferring diplomas on 65 graduates and each graduate is receiving 11 tickets for the ceremony.
The area's two other early colleges, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School and Camden Early College High School, follow with commencement ceremonies on Saturday, both at COA's Performing Arts Center.
ECP Early College High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Camden Early College will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m.
Tickets are required to attend the Camden Early College ceremony. Each graduate will be provided 10 tickets. The school expects 30 graduates.
Commencements continue the following weekend with four graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 26.
New Life Academy will hold its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. at the school. The school will have eight graduates.
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will hold its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. There are 77 graduates and each will receive 10 tickets for the ceremony.
Victory Christian School is holding its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at Victory Baptist Church. There are nine graduates.
Albemarle School graduation will also be at 7 p.m. in the school gym. There are 14 graduates.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools' two high schools — Northeastern and Pasquotank County — will hold their graduation ceremonies the following weekend.
Pasquotank County's ceremony will be Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. and Northeastern's will be Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Both ceremonies will be held in the R.L. Vaughan Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University.
The area's other four high schools will hold graduation ceremonies two weeks later on Friday, June 9.
Perquimans County High School has scheduled its graduation ceremony for 7 p.m. on the football field at the Nixon Athletic Complex. In the event of rain the ceremony will be moved inside to the gymnasium.
If the event has to be held indoors there will be a limited number of guests permitted for each graduate. That number had not been finalized at presstime.
The school expects 118 graduates this year.
Camden County High School will also hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on the school's football field.
In the event of rain the ceremony will be moved to the gym. At presstime the school had not yet determined the number of guests that will be permitted for each graduate if the ceremony has to be relocated to the gym.
Camden County High School expects to have 110 graduates in its Class of 2023.
Currituck County High School's graduation ceremony also will be at 7 p.m. in the school's football stadium. Attendance is unlimited if weather allows the event to take place outdoors.
If the ceremony has to be moved indoors due to weather, each graduate will be permitted four guests at the ceremony. The school expects 199 graduates.
John A. Holmes High School will hold graduation at 7 p.m. in the school's football stadium. Holmes expects 125 graduates in its Class of 2023.