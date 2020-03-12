The state association that oversees high school athletics in North Carolina has suspended all sporting events for the next several weeks amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the suspension of athletic events like baseball, softball, and soccer would start at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and continue through April 6. The suspension includes all workouts, skill development, practices and games.
The NCHSAA also announced it is postponing indefinitely both the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball championship games.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.
Area school districts said Thursday they plan to follow the NCHSAA’s directive on school athletics.
Yvette Jones, administrative assistant to Currituck County Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik, said school districts must abide by the guidelines set by the NCHSAA. As a result of the NCHSAA’s decision, all of Currituck’s scheduled athletic events were canceled Thursday, she said.
“They have guidelines that we have to follow,” Jones said. “We had been waiting on them for what their determination is. They are the ones that develop the schedules and we do have to follow them.”
Several high schools in fact aren’t waiting for Friday’s midnight deadline. Sporting events including both NCHSAA and North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association schools scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
The list of cancellations includes:
• the Currituck High School baseball team’s appearance in the Sandlot Tournament at Cape Hatteras High School Friday and Saturday.
• Camden High School’s baseball game today against Pasquotank High School
• Perquimans County High School’s softball game against Northeastern High School; Camden’s softball game against First Flight High School; and Currituck High School’s softball game against Manteo High School in Cape Hatteras.
• the Brittany Willis Showcase in Wilson scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been canceled. Girls soccer teams from Currituck, Northeastern and Camden high schools were scheduled to play.
• Albemarle School’s girls soccer team’s game against Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors said it would assess conditions over the next several weeks.
Area schools are also deciding whether to cancel other school activities like planned student trips.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced Thursday that in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency in North Carolina, it was suspending all travel for district-sponsored trips for both students and staff until further notice.
“We understand that parents may have already paid funds for upcoming student trips,” the district said. “We will ensure reimbursements are issued or the funds will be used for trips that may be able to be rescheduled.”
In addition, ECPPS said it’s also limiting visitors from outside the school district to its campuses as a way to “lessen the opportunity for the spread of illness.”
The district also said its internal crisis response team has been meeting in recent weeks to prepare for any coronavirus scenario that may arise.
“We are in the process of finalizing our plan of action to continue services in all departments, including child nutrition, should schools in our area experience closings or schedule changes for an extended amount of time,” the district said.
ECPPS noted that state officials haven’t recommended any closings of schools in North Carolina yet, “but we want to be proactive and be ready should it be necessary.”
Jones said Currituck school officials will meet Friday to discuss, and possibly cancel, planned student trips. Jones said that several district student organizations such as band, FFA and FBLA have trips planned in the coming weeks.
“We will have a determination of what we are canceling,” Jones said. “It looks like we are going to start canceling student travel.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson said the district will be evaluating field trips on a case-by-case basis “to make the best possible decision to safeguard our students and staff.”
The Perquimans County Schools are currently reviewing field trips and other events, Superintendent Tanya Turner said. Any cancellations would be communicated by the affected school, she said.
Camden school officials were expected to discuss possible cancellations of field trips and other activities at the Camden Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.