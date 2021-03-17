Local recreation enthusiasts could soon pay more to attend classes not held at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation is proposing to increase fees for classes it offers away from the center. Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark is also proposing to add an all-day summer camp and a winter-spring camp as well as additional classes that would not be held at the center.
Clark presented the proposed fee increases to Pasquotank commissioners at their Finance Committee meeting Monday, and the board voted unanimously to approve them. City Council will now review and vote on the proposal at a future meeting.
The proposed new fee schedule will not affect the senior center but only classes that are held at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center or at other locations, such as outside yoga or fitness classes along the waterfront.
Currently, county seniors pay $5 a quarter to use the senior center, which includes participation in different classes, and that quarterly fee will not change, Clark said.
Clark is proposing to raise the current fee of $2.50 for instructional programming activities to between $5 and $8 a class. An eight-week session, which is usually held once or twice a week, currently costs $20 but that fee would increase to between $40 and $64 for an eight-week session with one to two meetings a week.
Instructional programming activities include aerobics, yoga, quilting and dance among others. The current fee schedule was established in 2011.
“A specific class could cost more than $5 and that would be based on the materials and supplies an instructor has to use,” Clark said. “These classes are for an adult or for someone from another county.’’
Clark said the reason for the increased fees is that class instructors are currently paid $25 an hour, which was increased from $15 several years ago.
“We have to have at least 10 people in the class to break even” on cost, Clark said. “That is not a great way to run a business and recover your cost. Parks and Recreation is looking at being more self-sustaining. These fees will help us reach that goal.”
Clark said adding additional youth camps is part of an effort to establish better programming at Parks and Recreation.
“A lot of programs don’t exist here,” Clark said. “We are going to provide new programs and new camps that haven’t existed here. We are looking to run a camp for an entire day where a parent can drop off their child before work and pick them up after work.”
A youth summer camp, for example, that would run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. would cost around $60 a week for a county resident. Day-long specialty camps would cost between $125 to $175 a week for a county resident.