HIKING AND BIKING

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.