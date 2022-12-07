Elizabeth City Airport Manager Scott Hinton is back as Elizabeth City-Pasquo-tank Economic Development Commission’s interim director following former EDC Director Jeff Berry’s resignation in October.
EDC Chairman Lloyd Griffin announced Berry’s resignation at Wednesday’s Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission meeting, saying the former EDC director left five weeks ago.
Griffin said Berry’s resignation wasn’t publicly announced before because Wednesday’s EDC meeting was the first since his departure.
Berry served as director for a year and resigned for personal reasons. He was making $85,000 a year.
EDC board members were told that Berry’s 90-year-old mother is having health issues and that the former EDC director has been spending considerable time in California.
“(Berry) felt that he needed to spend the time with her,” Griffin said. “We are sorry to hear that.”
In his resignation letter, Berry wrote that due to unforeseen personal issues that he was “regrettably” resigning. He said he would be able to continue assisting on potential economic development projects the EDC is working on.
“Unfortunately, for the short term, I must start spending time in California with family,” Berry wrote. “I do not intend to leave the (Elizabeth City) area permanently and will be returning home once or twice a month until things sort themselves out, which, unfortunately, is unpredictable. I feel the commission deserves a more stable and permanent solution for economic development.”
After a brief closed session, the EDC appointed Hinton to serve until a new economic developer is hired. It’s a familiar role for Hinton: he served as interim EDC director for 10 months before Berry was hired.
Griffin said that Hinton was again the logical choice to lead local economic development efforts for now. Hinton will be paid $2,500 a month as interim director.
“With a couple of the projects we have going on at the airport, (Hinton) will be able to carry on with those,” Griffin said.
Hinton said that he enjoyed his 10 months as interim EDC director and looks forward to generating economic development in the county.
“I’m sorry that Jeff is not here, he was incredibly helpful on some of the projects I’ve got going on (at the airport),” Hinton said. “It’s a natural fit for me because a big part of what I do at the airport is economic development.”
Griffin said that EDC Administrative Assistant Kathy Harris and other board members handled economic development issues in the weeks after Berry’s resignation.
“We have a couple of other projects going on and Kathy has been able to handle those,” Griffin said. “One of the projects we have going on is at the airport and Scott (Hinton) has been able to work on that. They have been in contact with all of us.’’
Berry replaced former economic developer Christian Lockamy, who left in January 2021 to become economic development director of the Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission. Lockamy has since left that position.
The EDC started the search for Berry’s successor shortly after Lockamy left and the first interview was held on April 21, which also happened to be the day Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
The search was put on pause for several months and Berry was selected from a pool of several applicants when the hiring process restarted.
Berry first came to the city in 1979 when he began his U.S. Coast Guard training at Base Elizabeth City and his last position before becoming director was with DynCorp, a private military contractor that supports aircraft overhaul operations at the Coast Guard Aviation Logistics that is now known as Amentum.
A search for a permanent director is expected to start in January.